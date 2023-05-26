New Match Revealed For Impact Under Siege Pre-Show, Final Line-Up For Tonight

Impact Wrestling’s Under Siege event now has ten confirmed matches.

The Countdown To Under Siege Pre-show will feature Knockouts World Tag Team Champions. In a non-title match, The Coven (Taylor Wilde, KiLynn King) face Death Dollz (Jessicka, Courtney Rush).

Wilde defeated Jessicka in the final Impact match of the season on Thursday. Following the match, Jessicka was double-teamed until Rush, Rosemary’s alter ego, ran out to make the save that set up the Countdown match.

The 2023 Impact Under Siege event will take place tonight, May 26 from London, Ontario, Canada’s Western Fair District Agriplex. The Countdown To Under Siege pre-show airs live and free on Impact Plus, YouTube, and FITE at 7:30 p.m. ET. The main show will then start at 8 p.m. ET and will be broadcast live on FITE, Impact Plus, and YouTube for Ultimate Insiders.

The updated announced card is as follows:

No DQ Match for the Impact World Title

PCO vs. Steve Maclin (c)

Last Chance Match for the Impact Knockouts World Title Match

Jordynne Grace vs. Deonna Purrazzo (c)

If Grace loses, she can no longer challenge for the title as long as Purrazzo is champion.

Impact X-Division Title Match

Chris Sabin vs. Trey Miguel (c)

Impact World Tag Team Titles Match

SUBCULTURE (Mark Andrews, Flash Morgan Webster) vs. The Bullet Club (Ace Austin, Chris Bey) (c)

#1 Contender’s Fatal 6 Way

Moose vs. Eddie Edwards vs. Jonathan Gresham vs. Yuya Uemura vs. Alex Shelley vs. Frankie Kazarian

Winner earns future Impact World Title shot.

Trinity vs. Gisele Shaw

Nick Aldis vs. Kenny King

The Design (Deaner, Kon, Angels) vs. Sami Callihan, Rich Swann and one mystery partner

Countdown To Under Siege Pre-show: Impact Digital Media Title Match

Dirty Dango vs. Joe Hendry (c)

Countdown To Under Siege Pre-show

