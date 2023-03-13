New Match Revealed For Impact x NJPW Multiverse United PPV

The Impact Wrestling x NJPW Multiverse United pay-per-view will feature a massive eight-man match.

PCO, Fred Rosser, Sami Callihan, and Alex Coughlin will team up to take on Tom Lawlor, JR Kratos, Eddie Edwards, and Impact Digital Media Champion Joe Hendry.

The Impact x NJPW “Multiverse United: Only The STRONG Survive” pay-per-view is set to take place on Thursday, March 30 from a sold-out Globe Theater in Los Angeles, CA, as part of WrestleCon and WWE’s WrestleMania 39 Weekend. The event will be broadcast live on FITE at 11 p.m. ET.

The updated card is as follows:

Impact World Title Match

Kushida vs. Josh Alexander

Impact X-Division Title Six-Way Scramble

Kevin Knight vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Rocky Romero vs. Rich Swann vs. Clark Connors vs. Trey Miguel

Fatal 4 Way for the Impact World Tag Team Titles

Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher, Mark Davis) vs. NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin) vs. TMDK (Shane Haste, Bad Dude Tito) vs. The Bullet Club (Ace Austin, Chris Bey) (c)

Jeff Cobb vs. Moose

Will Ospreay vs. Mike Bailey

NJPW Strong Openweight Champion KENTA vs. NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Champion Minoru Suzuki

PCO, Fred Rosser, Sami Callihan and Alex Coughlin vs. Tom Lawlor, JR Kratos, Eddie Edwards and Impact Digital Media Champion Joe Hendry