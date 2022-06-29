New Match Revealed for “Jim Crockett Promotions Presents: Ric Flair’s Last Match”

At the “Jim Crockett Promotions Presents: Ric Flair’s Last Match” event during Starrcast V weekend, MLW is planning to host a significant Grudge Match of heavyweights.

The son of WWE Hall of Famer The British Bulldog, Davey Boy Smith Jr., will face Killer Kross in MLW, as can be seen in the new JCP Control Center film that was released this week.

Last Thursday’s press conference for the significant one-night-only JCP event was held, but Ric Flair of the WWE Hall of Fame’s scheduled match was still pending. For our press conference coverage and Flair’s interesting comments on his health for the match, click here.

On Sunday, July 31, during Starrcast V weekend, the “Jim Crockett Promotions Presents: Ric Flair’s Last Match” event will take place from Nashville, Tennessee’s Municipal Auditorium. The three-hour event will be broadcast live on FITE TV, and different packages are available for the weekend’s events. The JCP event’s updated card is below, along with the Control Center video. Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.

Ric Flair’s Last Match

Ric Flair vs. TBA

Impact World Title Match

Jacob Fatu vs. Josh Alexander (c)

Impact Knockouts World Title Triple Threat

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Rachael Ellering vs. Jordynne Grace (c)

The Wolves (Davey Richards, Eddie Edwards) vs. The Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin, Alex Shelley)

Killer Kross vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr.