New Match Revealed For Monday’s WWE RAW

WWE has confirmed a new match for Monday’s episode of RAW, which will feature Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

On the July 17 episode, the champions will face Judgment Day (Dominik Mysterio & Damien Priest) in a non-title match.

On RAW this week, The Judgment Day defeated Owens, Zayn, and Cody Rhodes in a six-man tag team match. Priest and Balor have also defeated the champions as a tag team.

Below is the updated line-up for the show from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA:

* Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn vs. Judgment Day (Dominik Mysterio & Damian Priest)

* Brock Lesnar returns

* Viking Rules Match: Alpha Academy (Chad Gable & Otis) (with Maxxine Dupri) vs. Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar) (with Valhalla)

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez (c) vs. Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville

* Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci Barred From Ringside: Gunther vs. Matt Riddle