New Match Revealed for Next Week’s WWE RAW (2/13/2023); Updated Line-Up

The WWE Elimination Chamber go-home edition of RAW will feature Bronson Reed vs. Mustafa Ali.

This week, WWE released an online-exclusive video from RAW featuring Ali speaking with Dolph Ziggler backstage. Ziggler had been defeated by Reed in a qualifying match for the WWE United States Title Elimination Chamber the week before. When Ali told Ziggler that if given the same opportunity, he would have won the match against Reed, Reed approached and suggested that they wrestle the following week.

“Enraged over comments made by Mustafa Ali regarding Dolph Ziggler’s match with Bronson Reed, Reed confronted Ali backstage. With Ali asking for opportunities every which way, Reed granted Ali a match with him next week. Can Ali make good of this opportunity, or will Reed continue to pile up wins on his way to WWE Elimination Chamber? Find out next Monday at 8/7 C on USA!,” WWE wrote in the official announcement.

Reed will compete in his fourth match since returning to WWE in December. Since then, he has a RAW victory over Akira Tozawa, a RAW victory over Ziggler, and a WWE Main Event victory over Tozawa. Ali hasn’t wrestled since a loss to Solo Sikoa on RAW on January 16.

The updated card for Monday’s Elimination Chamber go-home edition of RAW from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn is below, as is the RAW backstage video:

* Elimination Chamber contract signing for Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley

* The Miz vs. Rick Boogs rematch

* Seth Rollins appears on MizTV

* Asuka, Liv Morgan and Nikki Cross vs. Carmella, Natalya and Raquel Rodriguez

* Bronson Reed vs. Mustafa Ali