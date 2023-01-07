New Match Revealed for Next Week’s WWE SmackDown, Ronda Rousey Update

The second match for the upcoming WWE SmackDown on FOX episode has been revealed.

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns announced on Friday’s SmackDown that Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn would happen next week.

Reigns will defend his championship against Owens at the WWE Royal Rumble, as PWMania.com previously reported. Reigns is sending Zayn to deal with The Bloodline’s KO problem next Friday night.

Although Ronda Rousey’s return to the show for next Friday night has not yet been officially confirmed, it appears that she will. Rousey lost the SmackDown Women’s Championship to Charlotte Flair last week, and while Flair appeared to retain over Sonya Deville this week, Rousey did not. Next week’s show will also feature Flair, Drew McIntyre, The Brawling Brutes, Liv Morgan, WWE NXT Tag Team Champions The New Day, and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos.

The following is the updated announced lineup for next week’s SmackDown from Green Bay, Wisconsin’s Resch Center:

* Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens

* WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER defends against Braun Strowman