WWE company has announced that Ivy Nile of Diamond Mine will compete against Kiana James during Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT.

Wes Lee will defend his North American title against former champion Carmelo Hayes, which will be the focus of the show.

The show’s updated line-up is as follows:

* NXT North American Champion Wes Lee defends against Carmelo Hayes

* Wendy Choo vs. Cora Jade

* Ivy Nile vs. Kiana James

* Scrypts will be revealed

* Toxic Attraction will kick off the show