New Match Revealed for This Week’s WWE NXT

WWE announced a new match for this week’s episode of NXT.

On the show, Alba Fyre will wrestle Jacy Jayne in a singles match.

A six-woman tag match between Toxic Attraction and Alba Fyre, Nikkita Lyons, and Zoey Stark was scheduled last week but did not take place as Toxic Attraction arrived in an SUV and was attacked with a baseball bat by Fyre. Fyre then got into the SUV with NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose and drove away.

Fyre will most likely challenge Rose for the NXT Women’s Championship on October 22 at Halloween Havoc.

Here is the current card for Tuesday’s NXT episode:

* NXT North American Championship Ladder Match Qualifier: Axiom vs. Nathan Frazer

* Bron Breakker vs. Javier Bernal

* Wes Lee vs. Stacks

* Alba Fyre vs. Jacy Jayne

Below is WWE’s announcement confirming the new bout: