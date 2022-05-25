New Match Revealed for Tonight’s AEW Dynamite, Updated Line-up

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode, which is the go-home episode for Double Or Nothing and AEW’s third-anniversary celebration, will feature a new match.

President, CEO, General Manager, and Creative Director of AEW Tony Khan announced Private Party vs. Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston for Dynamite on Twitter this afternoon. Chris Jericho and William Regal on commentary. Khan wrote:

“TONIGHT on #AEWDynamite at the 3-Year Anniversary of #AEW’s Debut, LIVE @ 8pm ET/7pm ET on TBS, with BCC’s @bryandanielson injured last week, @JonMoxley will team with @MadKing1981 for the 1st time since September vs #PrivateParty, with @IAmJericho + @RealKingRegal on commentary!”

This match will serve as a warm-up for The Jericho Appreciation Society vs. Moxley, Kingston, Bryan Danielson, Santana, and Ortiz in Sunday’s Anarchy In The Arena match at Double Or Nothing.

Here is the updated line-up for tonight’s AEW Dynamite:

– AEW third anniversary celebration

– Go-home Dynamite build for Double Or Nothing

– We will hear from AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa

– CM Punk and AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page in-ring confrontation

– FTW Champion Ricky Starks vs. Swerve Strickland vs. AEW World Tag Team Champion Jungle Boy

– ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe vs. Kyle O’Reilly in the last semi-finals match for The Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament

– Britt Baker vs. Toni Storm in the next-to-last semi-finals match for The Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament

– Wardlow vs. Shawn Spears in a Steel Cage match with MJF as guest referee

– FTR defends the ROH World Tag Team Titles against Roppongi Vice

– Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston vs. Private Party with Chris Jericho and William Regal on commentary