New Match Revealed for Tonight’s WWE RAW, Updated Line-Up

A match between Karl Anderson and Finn Balor has been added to tonight’s WWE RAW card.

Since Anderson and Luke Gallows returned to WWE and reunited with AJ Styles a few weeks ago, The O.C. has been locked in a feud with The Judgment Day. On November 5, WWE Crown Jewel will host a major six-man match.

The following is the most recent announced lineup for tonight’s RAW from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina:

* RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair faces Bayley.

* Finn Balor vs. Karl Anderson