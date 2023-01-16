New Match Revealed For Tonight’s WWE RAW, Updated Line-Up

The match between Mustafa Ali and Solo Sikoa for tonight’s WWE RAW is now official.

As seen in the video below, Byron Saxton stopped Ali as he entered the Heritage Bank Center for tonight’s show to ask him about the match. Ali remembered how The Bloodline ran wild on the red brand a few weeks ago, and how everyone got their chance for retaliation except him, so he’s fighting back tonight.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more on tonight’s RAW, and join us for live coverage beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

The following is the most recent RAW schedule for the episode, which will air from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati:

* Solo Sikoa vs. Mustafa Ali

* The Judgment Day vs. Alpha Academy

* More Royal Rumble entrants will be revealed

* Bobby Lashley returns with unfinished business