New Match Revealed for Tonight’s WWE SmackDown (2/10/2023)

For tonight’s SmackDown, WWE has announced Hit Row vs. Drew McIntyre and Sheamus.

Hit Row approached Adam Pearce and complained about how Sheamus and McIntyre were replaced by Braun Strowman in the recent tournament to crown new #1 contenders for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles, as seen in the video below. Due to an attack by The Viking Raiders, Sheamus and McIntyre were replaced, and the team of Strowman and Ricochet went on to win the tournament.

A clearly irritated Pearce then scheduled Hit Row vs. Sheamus and McIntyre for tonight’s show, which irritated the rapper-wrestlers.

The following is the updated line-up for tonight’s SmackDown, as well as the video:

* Hit Row vs. Sheamus and Drew McIntyre

* Karrion Kross vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Santos Escobar vs. Madcap Moss to determine the new #1 contender to WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos defend the SmackDown Tag Team Titles against Ricochet and Braun Strowman