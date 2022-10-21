New Match Revealed for Tonight’s WWE SmackDown, Updated Line-Up

Sheamus and Solo Sikoa are going to go at it in a match that’s been added to the card for tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX.

Rey Mysterio won a Fatal 4-Way match on last week’s episode of SmackDown, defeating Sikoa, Sheamus, and Ricochet to become the new #1 contender to the WWE Intercontinental Championship held by GUNTHER. Sheamus had Sikoa locked in the Cloverleaf submission at one point, but Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jey Uso came to the rescue. This sparked a brawl between The Bloodline and The Brawling Brutes.

According to recent reports from WWE, “The Celtic Warrior” has his sights set on “The Enforcer of The Bloodline.”

Sheamus responded to the match announcement and wrote, “Banger incoming. #fightnight”

Sikoa added, “Time to bang. You won’t be leaving the same way you walked in the ring when i’m finished with you. #Banger”

Here is the updated line-up for tonight’s show, along with the aforementioned tweets:

* Bray Wyatt appears with Uncle Howdy character also to return

* Omos and MVP come to SmackDown to confront Braun Strowman

* Sonya Deville vs. Liv Morgan

* Logan Paul returns to promote WWE Crown Jewel match against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions IYO SKY and Dakota Kai defend against Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi

* Sheamus vs. Solo Sikoa