New Match Revealed for Tonight’s WWE SmackDown, Updated Line-Up

A second tournament match for tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX has been announced.

Butch and Ridge Holland of The Brawling Brutes will face Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser of Imperium on tonight’s SmackDown. This will be the first round of the tournament to determine who will be the new #1 contenders to Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos for a future shot at the SmackDown Tag Team Titles.

WWE had previously announced a first-round match between The Viking Raiders and Sheamus and Drew McIntyre. There is no word on how many teams will compete in the tournament.

The following is the updated lineup for tonight’s SmackDown from Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena:

* Butch and Ridge Holland vs. Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser in an opening round match for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles #1 Contenders Tournament

* The Viking Raiders vs. Sheamus and Drew McIntyre in an opening round match for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles #1 Contenders Tournament

* Contract signing for Kevin Owens vs. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble

