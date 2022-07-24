New Match Revealed for Tuesday’s WWE NXT 2.0

Giovanni Vinci vs. Bodhi Hayward has been confirmed for Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0. The match was set up on last week’s episode of NXT.

WWE.com wrote, “After Chase University used their bus to block Vinci in the NXT parking lot and scuffed his pristine ride, Vinci must now teach them a lesson by taking on star pupil Bodhi Hayward.”

Here is the updated card for the show:

– Apollo Crews vs. Xyon Quinn

– Tony D’Angelo’s Family (four of D’Angelo, Santos Escobar, Raul Mendoza, Joaquin Wilde, and Channing Lorenzo) vs. Diamond Mine (Roderick – Strong, Brutus Creed, Julius Creed, and Damon Kemp)

– Grayson Waller vs. Wes Lee

– Giovanni Vinci vs. Bodhi Hayward