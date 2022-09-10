New Match Revealed for Tuesday’s WWE NXT 2.0 One-Year Anniversary Special

A new match has been announced for Tuesday’s NXT 2.0, which will mark the one-year anniversary of WWE’s rebranding of NXT.

WWE announced today that Fallon Henley vs. Lash Legend has been added to the card following their recent feud. Henley teamed up with Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen, while Legend teamed up with Pretty Deadly.

Legend and Pretty Deadly defeated Henley, Briggs, and Jensen on the NXT go-home edition for Worlds Collide. At the special, Pretty Deadly won a four-way match to become the unified NXT Tag Team Champions.

Here is the updated card for Tuesday’s NXT:

* NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes vs. Von Wagner, Wes Lee, or Joe Gacy – a fan vote will determine Hayes’ challenger.

* NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly vs. The Creed Brothers – a fan vote will determine whether this is a tornado tag match, a no DQ match, or a steel cage match

* Tony D’Angelo & Stacks vs. Cameron Grimes and a partner to be determined

* Nikkita Lyons & Zoey Stark vs. Kiana James & Arianna Grace

* Hank Walker vs. Javier Bernal

* Fallon Henley vs. Lash Legend