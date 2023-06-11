New Match Revealed For Tuesday’s WWE NXT, Updated Line-Up

The match between Edris Enofe and Malik Blade for Tuesday’s WWE NXT is now official.

The tag team partners finally agreed to wrestle each other in the hopes of improving their teamwork, as it did for Hank Walker and Tank Ledger and Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs.

The following is the updated card for next week’s NXT:

* Edris Enofe vs. Malik Blade

* Thea Hail vs. Cora Jade

* Roxanne Perez vs. Tatum Paxley

* Baron Corbin vs. Ilja Dragunov

* NXT North American Champion Wes Lee, Tyler Bate and Mustafa Ali vs. Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid

* NXT Heritage Cup Champion Noam Dar defends against Nathan Frazer