New Match Revealed for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite: Quake by the Lake

It has been revealed that Ricky Starks and Aaron Solo will face off in a singles match on Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

After Team Taz split, QT Marshall offered Starks a spot in The Factory group; Starks declined the offer, which led to this match. He will now fight a member of The Factory.

Chris Jericho will face Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley for the championship at this show, which is expected to be the main event.

Last week @QTMarshall made Ricky Starks an offer to join #theFactory that he immediately refused, now TOMORROW LIVE on #AEWDynamite: #QuakeByTheLake, @starkmanjones will go 1-on-1 with his former longtime tag team partner @AaronSoloAEW @ 8pm ET / 7pm CT & 8pm PT on @TBSNetwork pic.twitter.com/WBOPOaboOp — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 9, 2022

Here is the updated card for the Quake by the Lake special that is being held in Minneapolis, MN, at the Target Center:

– Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley vs. Chris Jericho

– TBS Champion Jade Cargill vs. Madison Rayne

– Darby Allin vs. Brody King in a coffin match

– Lucha Bros vs. Andrade El Idolo & Rush in a tornado tag team match

– FTR set to appear

– Ricky Starks vs. Aaron Solo