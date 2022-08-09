New Match Revealed for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite: Quake by the Lake

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

It has been revealed that Ricky Starks and Aaron Solo will face off in a singles match on Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

After Team Taz split, QT Marshall offered Starks a spot in The Factory group; Starks declined the offer, which led to this match. He will now fight a member of The Factory.

Chris Jericho will face Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley for the championship at this show, which is expected to be the main event.

Here is the updated card for the Quake by the Lake special that is being held in Minneapolis, MN, at the Target Center:

– Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley vs. Chris Jericho

– TBS Champion Jade Cargill vs. Madison Rayne

– Darby Allin vs. Brody King in a coffin match

– Lucha Bros vs. Andrade El Idolo & Rush in a tornado tag team match

– FTR set to appear

– Ricky Starks vs. Aaron Solo

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR