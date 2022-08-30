New Match Revealed for WWE Clash at the Castle, Updated Card

The WWE Clash at The Castle Premium Live Event on Saturday will feature a new tag team match which was announced on RAW.

WWE has revealed that Rey Mysterio and WWE Hall of Famer Edge will face off against The Judgment Day’s Finn Balor and Damian Priest. Dominik Mysterio will be in the corner of Rey and Edge, while Rhea Ripley will be at ringside for Balor and Priest.

The first-ever WWE Clash at The Castle Premium Live Event will take place this weekend, on September 3, at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, which will be broadcast live on WWE Network. Below is the updated announced card:

Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match

Drew McIntyre vs. Roman Reigns (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Shayna Baszler vs. Liv Morgan (c)

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

Sheamus vs. Gunther (c)

RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Asuka and Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley, Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai

Riddle vs. Seth Rollins

Finn Balor and Damian Priest vs. Rey Mysterio and WWE Hall of Famer Edge