New Match Revealed for WWE Crown Jewel, Updated Card

The second match for WWE Crown Jewel has been announced, and it’s a big one.

On this week’s RAW, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson made their in-ring return, defeating Alpha Academy. Following the match, The Judgment Day interrupted and the two sides exchanged words, paving the way for AJ Styles vs. Dominik Mysterio later that night. Finn Balor reminded everyone of how he founded “this club” and promised to put an end to it.

Balor challenged The O.C. and Styles agreed to a six-man tag team match at WWE Crown Jewel.

The 2022 WWE Crown Jewel Premium Live Event will take place on Saturday, November 5 from Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The updated card is below:

Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match

Logan Paul vs. Roman Reigns

The O.C. (AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson) vs. The Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio)