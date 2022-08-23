New Match Revealed for WWE NXT, Updated Line-Up for Tonight

NXT UK Champion Tyler Bate will face Von Wagner in a non-title match on tonight’s episode of NXT.

NXT Champion Bron Breakker defeated JD McDonough (Jordan Deville) to successfully defend his title on last week’s NXT: Heatwave episode. After the match, Breakker and Bate squared off while holding both of their championships in the air.

This appears to be the main event of the September 4th Worlds Collide event.

While WWE gets ready to introduce NXT Europe next year, more NXT UK stars are anticipated to appear on NXT 2.0.

WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight’s show:

– NXT UK Champion Tyler Bate vs. Von Wagner in a non-title match

– “Big Body Javy” Javier Bernal makes official NXT 2.0 re-debut against Cameron Grimes

– Sanga helps Valentina Feroz and Yulisa Leon find balance & perspective

– Lights Out Match: Wendy Choo vs. Tiffany Stratton

– The Grayson Waller Effect debuts with guest Apollo Crews

– NXT UK Tag Team Champions Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen defend against Gallus