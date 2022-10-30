New Match Revealed for WWE RAW Halloween Special, Updated Line-Up (10/31/22)

Bianca Belair will meet Nikki Cross in a new bout on Monday’s RAW.

Cross attacked Damage CTRL members near the end of this week’s RAW when Bayley and Belair were involved in the action, and Belair was knocked out as a result.

She was no longer known as Nikki A.S.H., and she was no longer dressed in her superhero outfit. Bayley won by pinfall over Belair and securing a title opportunity for Crown Jewel.

After the match, Cross also attacked Bayley. Cross towered over both Bayley and Belair at the end of the show.

The following is an updated lineup for Monday’s performance from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX, as well as a promo for the episode:

* A special Halloween edition of the show

* The red brand go-home build for Crown Jewel

* If The Miz doesn’t tell the truth about Dexter Lumis, Johnny Gargano will expose everything

* Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley appear to promote their Crown Jewel match

* Bianca Belair vs. Nikki Cross

* Matt Riddle vs. Otis in a Trick or Street Fight

* Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns appears to promote his Crown Jewel match with Logan Paul