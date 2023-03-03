New Match Revealed For WWE SmackDown, Match Pulled?, Updated Line-Up

Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa will square off on tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX.

Zayn will continue his ongoing program with The Bloodline tonight when he enters the ring with the faction’s Enforcer. This will be their first meeting in a singles match.

“With Roman Reigns returning to SmackDown and the threat of Sami Zayn still very much at the forefront, Solo Sikoa will surely be out to obliterate The Master Strategist from the blue band once and for all. What does The Bloodline have in store for Zayn? If Jey Uso shows up on SmackDown, where will his allegiance be? Don’t miss all the action of the Friday Night SmackDown, tonight at 8/7 C on FOX.” WWE said in their official preview for tonight.

In a related note, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs. Tegan Nox and Natalya is not mentioned in WWE’s preview for tonight’s show. The match was announced last week, but there is no word on whether it will take place tonight. It wouldn’t be the first time that a match was removed from the official WWE website preview but still took place.

The following is the updated card for tonight’s SmackDown from Washington, DC’s Capital One Arena:

* Sami Zayn vs. Solo Sikoa

* Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley

* Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs. Tegan Nox and Natalya

* Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns makes first appearance since Elimination Chamber to sort out issues within The Bloodline

* Cody Rhodes returns to SmackDown to confront Roman Reigns in the ring