New Match & Segment Added To AEW Dynamite Line Up

Tay Conti vs. Penelope Ford has been announced for Wednesday’s All Out go-home edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT.

AEW has also announced that CM Punk will appear live to discuss his All Out match against Darby Allin.

Below is the updated line-up for Wednesday’s Dynamite episode from the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, which is being billed as the 100th episode of AEW’s flagship TV show:

* CM Punk will appear live and discuss his All Out match against Darby Allin

* Tay Conti vs. Penelope Ford

* FTR vs. Santana and Ortiz

* Orange Cassidy vs. Jack Evans

* Brian Cage vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

* AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks and Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers vs. Lucha Brothers and Jurassic Express

* Jim Ross interviews Chris Jericho

* Tony Schiavone interviews MJF