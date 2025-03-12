New Match, Segments Announced For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced a new match and two new segments for tonight’s episode of Dynamite.

Ahead of the March 12 episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS from Fresno, CA., AEW President Tony Khan has confirmed that fans will hear from “Timeless” Toni Storm and Will Ospreay tonight.

Additionally, Penelope Ford vs. Willow Nightingale has been announced.

Previously announced for the 3/12 AEW Dynamite in Fresno:

* MJF to speak

* New AEW International Champion Kenny Omega to speak

* AEW International Title Eliminator Tournament: Orange Cassidy vs. Hechicero

* AEW International Title Eliminator Tournament: Wild Card vs. The Beast Mortos

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite@willowwrestles vs @thePenelopeFord After her cagey tactics helped earn her a tag team win vs Kris Statlander + Thunder Rosa,

Penelope Ford will fight vs another former champ + top star, Willow Nightingale, TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/OdG2VSpwBd — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 12, 2025

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite

TONIGHT

Fresno, CA

LIVE, 8ET / 7CT on @TBSNetwork + @SportsOnMax AEW Women's World Champion Timeless Toni Storm speaks LIVE TONIGHT! What will Toni Storm have to say after her Hollywood Ending victory? Find Out TONIGHT at 8ET / 7CT on TBS + MAX! pic.twitter.com/YuzxKamXkG — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 12, 2025