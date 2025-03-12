New Match, Segments Announced For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

By
Matt Boone
-

AEW has announced a new match and two new segments for tonight’s episode of Dynamite.

Ahead of the March 12 episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS from Fresno, CA., AEW President Tony Khan has confirmed that fans will hear from “Timeless” Toni Storm and Will Ospreay tonight.

Additionally, Penelope Ford vs. Willow Nightingale has been announced.

Previously announced for the 3/12 AEW Dynamite in Fresno:

* MJF to speak
* New AEW International Champion Kenny Omega to speak
* AEW International Title Eliminator Tournament: Orange Cassidy vs. Hechicero
* AEW International Title Eliminator Tournament: Wild Card vs. The Beast Mortos

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR