New Match Set For AEW Double or Nothing

All Elite Wrestling has announced a new match for their upcoming Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

On Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Shawn Spears did a news anchor segment where he cut a promo about how Dustin Rhodes had retired from the pro wrestling business. He brought up Rhodes not only losing but also being beaten down by Lance Archer following their TNT Title tournament match. Moments later, AEW confirmed the match.

The AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view event will take place on Saturday, May 23, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. Here is the card-

AEW World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley vs. Brodie Lee

Cody Rhodes vs. Lance Archer – AEW TNT Title Tournament Finals

Jungle Boy vs. MJF

Darby Allin vs. Colt Cabana vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Fenix vs. Scorpio Sky vs. Kip Sabian vs. Kazarian vs. Luchasaurus vs. mystery man- Casino Ladder Match for future AEW World Championship shot

AEW Women’s Champion Nyla Rose vs. Hikaru Shida – No DQ Match

The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Sammy Guevara, Santana and Ortiz) vs. The Elite (Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, and Adam Page) – Stadium Stampede Match

Britt Baker vs. Kris Statlander

Shawn spears vs. Dustin Rhodes

Best Friends vs. Private Party – #1 Contenders Match (Pre-Show)