New Match Set For Eric Bischoff’s MLW One-Shot TV Taping

MLW (Major League Wrestling) announced that Magnus would face Titán in a singles match at the beIN Sports TV taping portion of their Eric Bischoff’s One-Shot event on Thursday, December 5th, at the Melrose Ballroom in New York City.

CMLL Clash in New York City: Magnus vs. Titán Set for Dec 5

MLW returns to Melrose Ballroom LIVE Thursday, December 5

Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced Titán vs. Magnus at the beIN SPORTS TV taping portion of MLW: Eric Bischoff’s ONE-SHOT, presented live on YouTube for free from the Melrose Ballroom in New York City on Thursday, December 5.

This highly anticipated match will not only showcase the excellence of lucha libre but also carry middleweight championship implications as part of MLW’s beIN SPORTS TV taping.

CMLL (Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre), recognized as the gold standard of lucha libre, has produced some of the most skilled and celebrated competitors in the sport’s storied history. On December 5, two of its standout luchadores will bring their unparalleled talents to the Big Apple, delivering a match destined to make the Melrose Ballroom shake.

Magnus, a second-generation star with lucha libre in his bloodline, has emerged as a rising force in CMLL. Known for his explosive speed and innovative aerial arsenal, Magnus has wowed audiences across Mexico and beyond. In MLW, Magnus has made a big impact, including an impressive showing in the prestigious 2024 Opera Cup, where he demonstrated his skill and versatility against some of the world’s best.

Titán has built his reputation as one of CMLL’s most electrifying performers. Combining breathtaking high-flying maneuvers with an unyielding technical prowess, Titán has dazzled fans on some of the biggest stages in Mexico and internationally. Making his MLW debut recently, Titán headlined the Lucha Apocalypto card in an unforgettable clash against Místico and Averno, solidifying his status as a must-see competitor.

With both competitors fighting not only for supremacy but also for future championship title fights, this bout has all the makings of a Match of the Night contender. As two of CMLL’s elite clash, fans at the Melrose Ballroom and those watching on beIN SPORTS will witness the very essence of lucha libre excellence.

