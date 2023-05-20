New Match Set For Final IMPACT On AXS TV Before Under Siege, Updated Lineup

You can officially pencil in a new match for the final episode of IMPACT On AXS TV that will lead into the IMPACT Wrestling Under Siege 2023 premium live event.

This week, IMPACT Wrestling announced the addition of a Knockouts singles showdown between Alisha Edwards and Jordynne Grace for the IMPACT On AXS TV “go-home” show for the IMPACT Under Siege pay-per-view.

With that now known, featured below is a look at the updated officially advertised lineup for next week’s IMPACT On AXS TV show.

IMPACT ON AXS TV GO-HOME SHOW FOR UNDER SIEGE

* Jordynne Grace vs. Alisha Edwards* Rich Swann vs. Alan Angels* Mike Bailey vs. Chris Sabin