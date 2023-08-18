New Match Set For Impact x NJPW Multiverse United 2, Updated Line-Up

TJP and Francesco Akira will face Robbie Eagles and Kosei Fujita at Sunday’s Impact x NJPW Multiverse United 2 event.

TJP and Akira are known in NJPW as Catch 2/2 and are two-time former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions. TJP is a two-time former Impact X-Division Champion, but this will be his first Impact match since August 2021, and Akira’s first time on the Impact roster. Catch 2/2’s second reign as IWGP champion ended on July 4th, when they were defeated by Bullet Club War Dogs (Clark Connors, Drilla Moloney) at the NJPW Independence Day show in Tokyo.

Eagles made his Impact debut during Australia’s recent Down Under Tour. On Night 1, he worked a Triple Threat with Frankie Kazarian and the winner, then-X-Division Champion Chris Sabin. Eagles was defeated by Adam Brooks for the vacant OPW Heavyweight Title on Night 2. Fujita will also make his Impact debut on Sunday.

The Impact x NJPW Multiverse United 2: For Whom the Bell Tolls pay-per-view is set for August 20 from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Countdown To Multiverse United 2 pre-show will air live and free on FITE at 4:30pm ET. The main event will then begin at 5 p.m. ET on FITE. The big event still has tickets available.

The updated lineup, which now includes ten matches, is as follows:

Impact World Title Match

NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Champion Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Impact World Champion Alex Shelley (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the NJPW Strong Women’s Title

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Gisele Shaw vs. Momo Kohgo vs. Giulia (c)

X-Division and Junior Heavyweight Scramble Match

Frankie Kazarian vs. Bushi vs. Chris Sabin vs. El Desperado vs. Rich Swann vs. Kevin Knight vs. Mao

The Bullet Club vs. The World

KENTA, Ace Austin, Chris Bey, NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champion Alex Coughlin, IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion Clark Connors and NEVER Openweight Champion David Finlay vs. Josh Alexander, PCO, Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, El Phantasmo and The DKC

Moose and Eddie Edwards vs. TMDK (NJPW World Television Champion Zack Sabre Jr., Shane Haste)

Impact X-Division Champion Lio Rush and Trey Miguel vs. IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi and Mike Bailey

Douki vs. Sami Callihan

Catch 2/2 (TJP, Francesco Akira) vs. Robbie Eagles and Kosei Fujita

Countdown To Multiverse United 2 Pre-show: Impact Digital Media Title Match

Yoshinobu Kanemaru vs. Kenny King (c)

Countdown To Multiverse United 2 Pre-show

Heath, Joe Hendry and Yuya Uemura vs. Rocky Romero, Master Wato and Ryusuke Taguchi