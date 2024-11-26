New Match Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw

WWE has confirmed a new match for next week’s Raw, which will act as the fall-out from this Saturday’s Survivor Series PLE.

The WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship Tournament will kick off, as originally announced. The card now includes a singles match.

Pete Dunne has been on a mission to get over the Butch gimmick in recent months, to the point where he gets irritated when people call him by his old moniker. R-Truth is on Dunne’s radar when he accidentally said Butch around Dunne.

In a WWE digital exclusive, Dunne approached R-Truth backstage, claiming that he had a week from Hell because he heard Butch everywhere he went. Now he wants Truth to pay for it.

He challenged Truth to a match. Dunne stated that he will speak with Raw General Manager Adam Peace about making it happen.