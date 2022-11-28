New Match Stipulation Pitched for WWE Royal Rumble

The fallout from Survivor Series will be covered on tonight’s WWE Monday Night Raw show, and the company will begin preparing for the Royal Rumble PLE event.

The entire Rumble card has been planned, according to WrestlingNews.co. There was reportedly a pitch for a “Pitch Black” match that was being seriously considered for the show. The source did not provide any additional information about the match’s structure or rules, but one company source believes it is for Bray Wyatt.

Wyatt is currently involved in a storyline with LA Knight, and on SmackDown this past Friday, Wyatt claimed that he was not involved in the attack on Knight. This opens the door for the introduction of new characters. According to the source, they are taking care not to overexpose Bray in the ring because they want everything he does to feel extra special.