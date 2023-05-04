New Matches Added To Friday’s AEW Rampage At Special Start Time On TNT

You can officially pencil in some new matches for this week’s AEW Rampage.

During Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Excalibur announced some new matches for this Friday night’s show, which one again airs at a special time, premiering at 6:30pm EST. on TNT on May 5, 2023.

Previously announced for the show is The Firm Deletion showdown at The Hardy Compound.

Added to the show is Mark Briscoe vs. Preston Vance, Jade Cargill vs. TBA, as well as The Lucha Bros & El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Powerhouse Hobbs, QT Marshall and Aaron Solo in Trios action.

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com on Friday at 6:30pm EST. for live AEW Rampage results coverage from Baltimore, MD.