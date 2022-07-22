New Matches Added to NWA 74 Including Tables Match, Updated Line-Up

For the forthcoming NWA 74th Anniversary pay-per-view, new matches have been revealed.

On Night 1 of the big NWA 74 event, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray will compete against Mike Knox in a Tables Match. Kerry Morton will reportedly face NWA World Junior Heavyweight Champion Homicide on Night 2 with the championship on the line.

The NWA 74th Anniversary pay-per-view will air live on Saturday, August 27 and Sunday, August 28 from Chase’s Khorassan Ballroom in St. Louis, Missouri. The event will air live on pay-per-view and FITE TV. Here is the current card:

NIGHT ONE, AUGUST 27:

Tables Match

Bully Ray vs. Mike Knox

Samantha Starr vs. TBA

Starr will be managed by her mother, the legendary Baby Doll.

NIGHT TWO, AUGUST 28:

NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title Match

NWA World Television Champion Tyrus vs. Trevor Murdoch (c)

NWA World Junior Heavyweight Title Match

Kerry Morton vs. Homicide (c)

Battle Royal for the Vacant NWA United States Tag Team Titles

10 Tag Teams TBA

TBA vs. TBA

The legendary JJ Dillon will manage one tag team in a match to be announced.