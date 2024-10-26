New Matches Added To WWE Crown Jewel 2024

Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown saw United States Champion “LA Knight” interfere in the one-on-one match between Andrade and Carmelo Hayes, with the winner supposedly challenging Knight for his WWE United States Title. General Manager Nick Aldis then informed Knight that he will now defend his title against Andrade and Hayes in a triple-threat match at Crown Jewel due to his actions.

SmackDown also saw a backstage segment featuring the GMs of RAW, SmackDown and NXT informing reigning Women’s Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill that they will put their titles on the line against Damage CTRL (IYO SKY and Kairi Sane), Meta-Four (Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson and Chelsea Green and Piper Niven.

WWE Crown Jewel 2024 is set to take place on Saturday, November 2nd from the Mohammed Abdo Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

#WWECrownJewel is getting bigger by the minute! Our #SmackDown, #WWERaw and #WWENXT GMs just announced a Fatal 4-Way Women's Tag Team Title Match for Crown Jewel! 👏👏👏 BIANCA & JADE vs. IYO & KAIRI vs. CHELSEA & PIPER vs. LASH & JAKARA! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/8HqpjoLQpP — WWE (@WWE) October 26, 2024

KNIGHT vs. CARMELO vs. ANDRADE It's going to be a TRIPLE THREAT MATCH for the #USTitle at #WWECrownJewel! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/ZSnOZAI4JQ — WWE (@WWE) October 26, 2024