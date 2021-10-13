New Matches Advertised For Upcoming WWE Supershow Events

As expected, it looks like Drew McIntyre will be feuding with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on the blue brand once the WWE Draft changes officially go into effect with the October 22 edition of SmackDown.

McIntyre vs. Reigns is now advertised for WWE Supershow live events in November, including the November 20 event in Syracuse, NY. Bobby Lashley vs. WWE Champion Big E in a Street Fight is also being advertised, indicating Lashley may be going for the title once he’s done with WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg at Crown Jewel.

Women’s matches advertised for November Supershow live events include Bianca Belair vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, and Sasha Banks vs. RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair. There is still no word on how WWE plans to switch the women’s titles now that Flair and Lynch have been drafted to opposite brands.

WWE also has six-man main events advertised for some Supershow live events in November and December with The New Day (Big E, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods) taking on The Bloodline (Reigns, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos).