New Matches and Change Revealed for Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

New bouts have been scheduled for tonight’s episode of SmackDown on FOX, as announced by WWE.

The previous spoiler report on the change to the Fatal 4 Way to crown new #1 contenders to Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos has been confirmed, with The Street Profits, Los Lotharios, and Alpha Academy being replaced, while The New Day were left in the match.

Imperium’s Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci vs. Hit Row’s Ashante “Thee” Adonis and “Top Dolla” AJ Francis vs. The Brawling Brutes’ Ridge Holland and Butch vs. The New Day’s Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods in the new version of the Fatal 4-Way.

Bayley’s involvement in tonight’s show has also been confirmed by WWE. Her opponent is Raquel Rodriguez, and according to the storyline, Rodriguez is looking for payback against Bayley because Bayley assisted IYO SKY and Dakota Kai in capturing the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles from Rodriguez and Aliyah on Monday’s RAW.

The match between Sami Zayn and Ricochet has also been added to the card for tonight’s show. WWE has made note of the fact that this will be the first bout between the two competitors since Ricochet won the WWE Intercontinental Title from Zayn on the episode of SmackDown that aired on March 4.

Here is the updated line-up for tonight’s SmackDown from the Honda Center in Anaheim:

– Ricochet vs. Sami Zayn

– Bayley vs. Raquel Rodriguez

– The New Day vs. Hit Row vs. Imperium vs. The Brawling Brutes in a Fatal 4 Way to crown new #1 contenders to Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos

– Logan Paul returns to WWE TV to make a massive announcement (big spoiler here)

– Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Ronda Rousey, SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan and others are set to appear