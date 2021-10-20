New Matches And Lots More Announced For NXT Halloween Havoc

A full lineup has been announced for next Tuesday’s WWE NXT Halloween Havoc episode on the USA Network. Below is the lineup coming out of tonight’s NXT go home episode-
-NXT Championship Match: Tommaso Ciampa (C) vs. Bron Breakker
-NXT Women’s Championship Match: Raquel Gonzalez (C) vs. Mandy Rose (Spin The Wheel/Make The Deal)
-NXT Tag Team Championship Match: MSK (C) vs. Imperium (Spin The Wheel/Make The Deal)
-NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Io Shirai & Zoey Stark (C) vs. Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne vs. Indi Hartwell & Persia Pirotta (Spin The Wheel/Make The Deal: Scareway To Hell Ladder Match)
-Johnny Gargano & Dexter Lumis invite Trick Williams & Carmelo Hayes to a Haunted House to find his missing North American Championship
-Solo Sikoa will debut
-New cryptic Superstar will debut
Special Appearance: Chucky
Host: LA Knight