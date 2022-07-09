New Matches and Segment Revealed for AEW Dynamite Fyter Fest

For the second week of the Fyter Fest, AEW Dynamite will feature a big Barbed Wire Death Match.

Here are the updated line-ups for Fyter Fest 2022:

DYNAMITE FYTER FEST NIGHT 1: JULY 13 FROM ENMARKET ARENA IN SAVANNAH, GA

* Anna Jay vs. Serena Deeb

* Luchasaurus will be in action, we will hear from Christian Cage

* Claudio Castagnoli vs. Jake Hager

* AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks defend in a Triple Or Nothing match gainst Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland, and Powerhouse Hobbs and FTW Champion Ricky Starks

DYNAMITE FYTER FEST NIGHT 2: JULY 20 FROM GAS SOUTH ARENA IN DULUTH, GA

* Chris Jericho vs. Eddie Kingston in a Barbed Wire Death Match with The Jericho Appreciation Society hanging above the ring in a Shark Cage

Here is the Kingston promo from Rampage: