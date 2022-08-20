New Matches and Segment Revealed for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite

New matches and a new segment have been announced for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite from Cleveland’s Wolstein Center.

Dynamite will feature a father-son match featuring Billy Gunn and Colten Gunn.

After Colten and Austin Gunn betrayed him on Dynamite this past Wednesday, Billy promised to “spank the asses” of them on AEW Rampage Friday night. Billy will be accompanied by The Acclaimed, while Austin will be in Colten’s corner.

Additionally announced for Dynamite is Britt Baker vs. KiLynn King.

Baker appeared on Rampage and stated that while DMD does not have a #1 contender for the women’s title matches at All Out, there is nothing they’d rather do than watch the implosion of the ThunderStorm tag team as AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa defends against Toni Storm. Baker stated that there is no more “toxic” tag team in professional wrestling than ThunderStorm, and Jamie Hayter responded that DMD isn’t at all “toxic.” In addition, Baker teased Storm for joining forces with Rosa while taunting Rosa that she knows she can’t defeat Storm once more. Baker stated that she and her crew will be waiting and watching.

Ricky Starks will speak on Dynamite to discuss how he was recently attacked by his former tag team partner Powerhouse Hobbs, according to AEW’s announcement.

The Factory played dominoes during a segment on Friday’s AEW Rampage. Due to his frustration that The Factory failed to eliminate Starks, Hobbs interrupted and flipped the table. QT Marshall promised to take care of Starks, who appeared on Rampage and said he has a few words for Hobbs.

Here is the updated announced line-up for next Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite:

– Ricky Starks will address Powerhouse Hobbs

– Britt Baker vs. KiLynn King

– Billy Gunn vs. Colten Gunn

– AEW, AAA & ROH World Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood vs. Jay Lethal in a non-title match

– First Round match in the tournament to crown the inaugural AEW World Trios Champions with Death Triangle (AEW All-Atlantic Champion PAC, Rey Fenix, Penta Oscuro) vs. United Empire (IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay, NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher). Winners will face The Elite (Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks) in the semi-finals

– AEW World Champion CM Punk vs. Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley for the Undisputed AEW World Title