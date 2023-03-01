New Matches And Segments Revealed Dor WWE NXT Roadblock, Updated Line-Up

The WWE NXT Roadblock special, which will air on Tuesday, now includes a number of new matches and segments.

Roadblock will feature a big six-man match between NXT Champion Bron Breakker and The Creed Brothers vs. Jinder Mahal and Indus Sher.

Jacy Jayne vs. Gigi Dolin has also been announced for Roadblock. Dolin promised to put the final nail in the coffin of Toxic Attraction next week during tonight’s Roadblock go-home show.

Joe Gacy vs. Andre Chase will continue the feud between The Schism and Chase University.

As the two teams prepare for their title match, Roadblock will include a sit-down discussion between Pretty Deadly and NXT Tag Team Champions Gallus. Furthermore, WWE Hall of Famer and Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels will appear on The Grayson Waller Effect to discuss Stand & Deliver.

We previously mentioned that Roadblock will feature Dijak vs. Tony D’Angelo in a Jailhouse Street Fight. Vic Joseph confirmed this week that the match will follow No DQ, No Count Out rules, with the only way to win being to lock your opponent in a jail cell.

Next Tuesday, March 7, a special Roadblock edition of NXT TV will air live on the USA Network from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

The updated card is as follows:

NXT Women’s Title Match

Meiko Satomura vs. Roxanne Perez (c)

Jailhouse Street Fight

Dijak vs. Tony D’Angelo

Must lock opponent in a jail cell to win.

NXT Champion Bron Breakker and The Creed Brothers vs. Jinder Mahal, Veer Mahaan and Sanga

Gigi Dolin vs. Jacy Jayne

Joe Gacy vs. Andre Chase

NXT Tag Team Champions Gallus and Pretty Deadly sit down for a talk

The Grayson Waller Effect

Grayson Waller interviews WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels