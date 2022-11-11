New Matches and Stipulation Added to Impact Over Drive, Updated Line-Up

Bully Ray vs. Moose at the Impact Wrestling Over Drive pay-per-view now has a major stipulation.

Bully vs. Moose will now be a Tables Match, as announced on this week’s Impact. Bully defeated Zicky Dice on last night’s show, but Moose then put Ray through a table with a Spear.

This week’s Impact also saw the continuation of the X-Division Title Tournament, with Trey Miguel winning by DQ over Mike Bailey due to unwanted interference by Kenny King. Miguel will now compete for the vacant title at Over Drive against the winner of next Thursday’s match between PJ Black and Black Taurus.

Finally, Mickie James vs. Taylor Wilde has been added to Over Drive as part of Mickie’s Last Rodeo.

The Impact Over Drive will take place on Friday, November 18 at Old Forester’s Paristown Hall in Louisville, Kentucky. For Ultimate Insiders members, the event will be broadcast on Impact Plus and YouTube. The updated card is as follows:

Impact World Title Match

Frankie Kazarian vs. Josh Alexander (c)

Impact World Tag Team Titles Match

The Major Players (Matt Cardona, Brian Myers) vs. Heath and Rhino (c)

Tournament Finals for the Vacant X-Division Title

Black Taurus or PJ Black vs. Trey Miguel

Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Titles Match

Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans vs. Taya Valkyrie and Jessicka (c)

Tables Match

Bully Ray vs. Moose

Mickie James vs. Taylor Wilde