New Matches Announced For AEW ALL IN 2023

You can officially pencil in some new matches for AEW ALL IN 2023.

During the special Fight For The Fallen 2023 episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS, three big bouts were added to the show at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

Now confirmed for the show is a Stadium Stampede, with Eddie Kingston, The Lucha Bros, Best Friends & Orange Cassidy vs. Blackpool Combat Club & TBA & TBA & TBA, as well as Chris Jericho vs. Will Ospreay, and The Golden Elite (Kenny Omega, Hangman Page & Kota Ibushi) vs. Bullet Club Gold (Jay White & Juice Robinson) & Konosuke Takeshita.

Also added to the show is Britt Baker, who fills the final spot in the fatal-four-way with Toni Storm, Saraya and AEW Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida with the title on-the-line.

Previously announced for the show is MJF vs. Adam Cole for the AEW World Championship, MJF & Adam Cole vs. Aussie Open for the ROH Tag-Team Championships on the Zero Hour pre-show, The Young Bucks vs. FTR for the AEW Tag-Team Championships, as well as Darby Allin & Sting vs. Swerve Strickland & AR Fox in a Coffin Match.

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com on 8/27 for live AEW ALL IN 2023 results coverage from London, England.