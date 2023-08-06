New Matches Announced For Next Week’s AEW Collision

You can officially pencil in some matches for next week’s episode of AEW Collision.

During this week’s show, a big Trios Championship bout pitting CM Punk & FTR against current champions The House of Black was announced for next week’s show.

Additionally, The Acclaimed will be in action, and Kris Statlander will team up with Willow Nightingale to take on Mercedes Martinez and Diamante in women’s tag-team action.

AEW COLLISION PREVIEW (8/12/2023)

* House Of Black (C) vs. CM Punk & FTR (AEW Trios Titles)* Kris Statlander & Willow Nightingale vs. Mercedes Martinez & Diamante* The Acclaimed will be in action

