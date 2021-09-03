New Matches Announced For Next Week’s Impact And Victory Road

– A Bunkhouse Brawl has been announced for next week’s Impact Wrestling. The match will see Rich Swann take on Impact World Tag Team Champion Karl Anderson. The Good Brothers have been feuding with Swann and Willie Mack as of late.

The following matches have been announced for next week’s Impact:

* Rich Swann vs. Karl Anderson in a Bunkhouse Brawl

* Steve Maclin vs. Petey Williams

* Chris Bey vs. David Finlay

* Knockouts Tag Team Champion Rosemary vs. Tasha Steelz

* Moose vs. Eddie Edwards

– The X Division Title match is now official for Impact Wrestling’s Victory Road special. The match will see Josh Alexander defend against Chris Sabin.

After defeating a returning Jake Crist on this week’s Impact, Alexander did an interview where he said he should be mentioned as one of the greatest X Division Champions of all-time. Sabin interrupted and said if Alexander wants to be recognized as one of the greatest of the division, he needs to face the best to ever hold the title. Alexander then accepted a challenge for Victory Road.

Impact Victory Road will air on Saturday, September 18 on the Impact Plus platform. Below is the updated announced card:

Impact World Title Match

Ace Austin vs. Christian Cage (c)

Impact X Division Title Match

Chris Sabin vs. Josh Alexander (c)