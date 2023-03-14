New Matches Announced For Next Week’s WWE RAW In St. Louis (3/20/2023)

You can officially pencil in some new matches for next week’s WWE Monday Night Raw.

As the Road to WrestleMania continues next Monday night in St. Louis, MO., WWE Raw will take place with only weeks remaining before WrestleMania Goes Hollywood.

On tap for next week’s Raw in St. Louis is the following lineup of matches and segments:

WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW PREVIEW (3/20/2023)

* WWE United States Champion Austin Theory vs. Montez Ford in a non-title match

* RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and Asuka vs. Carmella and Chelsea Green

* Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Maximum Male Models

* Logan Paul films special WWE in-ring edition of his “IMPAULSIVE” podcast

* Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns returns to RAW for WrestleMania 39 build with Cody Rhodes

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com on 3/20 for live WWE Monday Night Raw results from St. Louis, MO.