New Matches Announced For SummerSlam Go-Home Edition Of WWE RAW

You can officially pencil in new matches for the final episode of WWE Monday Night Raw before “The Biggest Party of the Summer.”

On Saturday, WWE announced the addition of a big tag-team match with WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin'” Rollins teaming up with one-half of the Undisputed WWE Tag-Team Champions Sami Zayn for a battle against “Senor” Money In The Bank Damian Priest and NXT North American Champion Damian Priest.

Previously announced for the show is an appearance by Logan Paul, Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar’s final face-off before SummerSlam, as well as Maxxine Dupri going one-on-one against Valhalla in women’s action.

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com on Monday night for live WWE Raw results coverage.