New Matches Announced For Thursday’s TNA iMPACT Live

The lineup for this week’s special live episode of TNA iMPACT on AXS TV, Sportsnet and TNA+ continues to take shape.

TNA Wrestling has announced Lei Ying Lee vs. Rosemary as well as Tessa Blanchard vs. TBA for the February 20, 2025 show.

Previously announced for Thursday’s episode:

* Joe Hendry Encore Concert

* JDC vs. Leon Slater in a No Disqualification match

* The Rascalz vs. Tyson Dupont & Tyriek Igwe

THURSDAY at 8/7c on @AXSTV in the US, @Sportsnet 360 in Canada, and TNA+ around the world! The battle is set as @TheLeiYingLee takes on the demonic @WeAreRosemary in a must-see Knockouts showdown!#TNAiMPACT pic.twitter.com/yrFciMlhsK — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) February 18, 2025