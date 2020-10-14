New Matches Announced For Tonight’s NXT

WWE has announced that Toni Storm will return to the ring on tonight’s NXT show. This is her first match on the brand since returning at TakeOver 31.

It was also announced that Shotzi Blackheart vs. Candice LeRae will take place tonight. The winner will challenge Io Shirai for the NXT Women’s Championship at Halloween Havoc on 10/28.

Here is the updated line up for tonight’s NXT show. Stay tuned for updates & full coverage-

-Ember Moon exclusive sitdown interview

-Halloween Havoc update

-Damian Priest defends NXT North American Championship against Dexter Lumis

-Roderick Strong and Bobby Fish vs. Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch in a #1 contenders match

-Austin Theory vs. Johnny Gargano

-Toni Storm returns to the ring

-Shotzi Blackheart vs. Candice LeRae to determine the Halloween Havoc opponent for NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai