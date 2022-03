WWE has announced the following matches for tonight’s SmackDown-

-Ridge Holland vs. Kofi Kingston

-Drew McIntyre & The Viking Raiders vs. Jinder Mahal, Madcap Moss & Baron Corbin

-Naomi & Sasha Banks vs. Liv Morgan & Rhea Ripley

It was previously announced that Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns will collide on tonight’s show.

Stay tuned for more updates on SmackDown.