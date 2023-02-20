New Matches Announced for Tuesday’s WWE NXT (2/21/2023)

WWE has announced several new matches for this week’s NXT episode. Gallus vs. Edris Enofe & Malik Blade in a non-title match, Ivy Nile vs. Alba Fyre, and Chase vs. The Dyad were announced for Tuesday’s episode on Sunday.

The show’s updated lineup, which airs live on USA Network, is as follows:

* NXT Championship Match: Bron Breaker vs. Jinder Mahal

* Non-Title Match: Gallus vs. Edris Enofe & Malik Blade

* Jacy Jayne vs. Indi Hartwell

* Ilja Dragunov vs. Trick Williams

* Ivy Nile vs. Alba Fyre

* Chase U vs. The Dyad

You can check out WWE’s announcement below: